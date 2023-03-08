Keaton

The Sweetwater County Commission heard a presentation by representatives from St. Christopher's Highway, an organization that helps stranded travelers, especially during inclement weather. Chairman Keaton West discussed the impacts of the Feb. 21st blizzard, including possible flooding, during their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7.   

SWEETWATER COUNTY – St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County continues to provide emergency travelers' aid to individuals in need.

Joyce Corcoran, coordinator of St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County, spoke at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

