SWEETWATER COUNTY – St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County continues to provide emergency travelers' aid to individuals in need.
Joyce Corcoran, coordinator of St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County, spoke at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
Corcoran said that it was important to her to speak to the commissioners about the program because it has become her “passion in life.”
According to Corcoran, the organization was formed in 2019 after citizens became aware of serious issues that occurred as people were traveling on I-80.
“We try very hard to live up to our mission, which is to help travelers in need to reach their destination,” said Corcoran. “We also, in our area, have the Travelers’ Assistance of Sweetwater County, but we’re a lot different than that program.”
Corcoran explained that while Travelers’ Assistance of Sweetwater County assists in getting stranded travelers to the next town, St. Christopher’s Highway “meets their basic needs to help them get to where they’re going.”
“I can’t even begin to tell you the enormity of what we’ve been doing,” she said.
Corcoran told the board and those in attendance that The Diocese of Wyoming Episcopal Church has funded St. Christopher’s Highway for the past three years. She also acknowledged assistance received from the board of commissioners, via Covid funds, to get the organization “through a tremendous year.”
“Right now, we’re in a real pinch,” she revealed. “We’re down to $11,000 in funding left out of our grant and we’re looking for help from wherever we can find it.”
At this time, she said that they’re actively doing a lot of fundraisers.
“We believe so strongly in this program,” she expressed. “We don’t blow money, but we help people get where they need to go, whether they need to go by bus or have their car repaired or whatever it takes to help them get to where they’re going.”
Corcoran mentioned that St. Christopher Highway of Sweetwater County spent $6000 on people who were in the area because of road closures in January. She said that many travelers didn’t have the funds to pay for motel rooms and several have even run out of gas money.
“One of the things that we've learned in this program is that there are so many people on that highway who live on the edge.”
She added, “Their cars aren't worthy. They don't have good tires; they don't have enough money in their jeans and it's really a serious issue for a lot of people.”
Corcoran pointed out that they help homeless people, but only to get where they need to go.
“We have determined that we don't really want to keep the homeless in Rock Springs because that's a serious drain on all of our resources,” she said. “We want to help them get to where they need to go.”
She said that St. Christopher’s Highway also helps a lot of young people and individuals who were incarcerated.
Recently, one of their clients was released from jail.
“We ended up paying for him for five nights in a motel before he could get an appointment with the probation officer,” Corcoran told the board. “Then the probation officer said he couldn't leave Rock Springs so we had to really hustle and get him some help from family resources.”
Corcoran referred to a situation this winter when the highway was closed. A family of eight, in a van, in Laramie, were told to go through Colorado and come up to Rock Springs through Highway 430.
“That turned into a big nightmare for that family; father, mother and six children got stuck in Irish Canyon and that was one of our biggest expenses,” she shared. “It cost us $700 to get them towed out of the snowdrift.”
Corcoran revealed that if a “good Samaritan” hadn’t found them and brought them into town, “they might have all frozen to death out there.”
She said that the organization have helped a lot of abused women.
“One of the things that's happening this winter, which is kind of unusual, is the number of women who have been dropped off by truckers,” she revealed. “I could go on and on with stories like this, but I hope you recognize that the need for help for these folks is so great. I don't know what would happen to all of us, to all of our resources in town if we are not in business anymore. I feel that strongly about our program. It's an absolute need in this in this area.”
Corcoran went on to say that The Diocese of Wyoming has funded the same program in Rawlins. She said that their goal is “to have a Saint Christopher's program across the state.”
“In this day of age of homelessness, people are living in tents, people living out in the sagebrush, people living under bridges, people moving because they don't have a job, people leaving the coast, we're seeing a lot of people who are just on the road to go somewhere else to live.
“There's a big, big need.”
Steve Davis, treasurer of St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County, confirmed that $6000 was spent in January to help people, but he hasn’t seen February’s numbers yet. He said that 32 adults, 12 children and three pets were served in January.
Davis pointed out that when the highways close, they see people spending a week or two in town.
Since April 1, 2019, they have assisted 926 adults, 144 children and 56 pets to get to their final destination.
“You can probably imagine we have a lot of service animals traveling on buses,” said Davis.
He added, “It is a costly endeavor, but I don't know what's going to happen to these people,” Davis said. “For instance, we have those who get out of the detention center, they get a couple of bucks and they have no way to go anywhere. We get a lot of referrals from them.”
Noting that St. Christopher’s Highway is seeking some funding support from the commission, Keaton West, board chairman, recommended that they fill out a budget form in order for the commission to discuss a possible solution.
“We will be discussing budgets over the next couple months so we wouldn't be making any decision today in that regard, but that would be my recommendation,” said West.
During the commissioner’s report, West commended the individuals for their 24 successful saves during the blizzard on Feb. 21.
“The leadership was well versed and collaborative,” West said. “I appreciate Sheriff Grossnickle inviting me to participate (with the emergency operations center) and help.”
West expressed concerns over possible flooding as temperatures start to rise.
“I can't help but think with all the snow that had accumulated this year that Mother Nature probably isn't done yet,” West pointed out. “I think it would be proactive of us to reach out to our neighboring partners in preparation of any flooding prevention.
“I think it's inevitable that some severe flooding might occur and we want to minimize any effects that might have.”
West suggested that Gene Legerski, public works director, should reach out to Rock Springs and Green River to see if there’s anything the county can assist with ahead of time.
“Knowing Gene, he’s been thinking about the same and already has some of this in the works, but I feel like the more teamwork we have, the better we will be as we represent Sweetwater County as a whole,” West said.
He added, “I think it's better to be proactive than reactive. The majority of our equipment is on the east side of the county plowing snow on an hourly basis. but nonetheless, I'd like residents to know we're doing what we can to plan ahead with all this crazy weather we've had.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board agreed to pass Resolution No. 23-03-CC-01, Declaring a State of Emergency Invoking Emergency Powers.
The next county commissioner’s meeting takes place on Tuesday, March 14 at the Sweetwater County courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way.