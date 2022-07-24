GREEN RIVER – Representatives from Uprising Wyoming made a presentation to the Green River city council during a workshop Tuesday, July 5.
Uprising Wyoming is a non-profit organization that empowers communities, volunteers and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach.
The presentation included information regarding the issues of human trafficking in Sweetwater County and how city ordinances can protect victims.
According to Terri Markham, executive director for Uprising Wyoming, the workshop was intended to educate the city council about the issue.
Markham said that currently, law enforcement in the city and the county are seeing challenges during investigations into privately-owned massage parlors.
“The state has no regulations on the massage industry,” said Markham. “Massage parlors can operate without a specific massage license.”
She added, “We’re seeing people move into this area and open illicit massage businesses. They are profiting more with commercial sex acts they are performing than the actual massage.
“They are moving to states like Wyoming because there are no regulations in place.”
Sargeant Michelle Hall from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spoke on behalf of the department during the workshop.
“She spoke about an ongoing case regarding a business in Rock Springs but they had to drop it because there are no statutes to stand on,” Markham revealed. “Since we have nothing statewide, we’re looking into passing some city ordinances so that law enforcement has a leg to stand on.”
Uprising Wyoming will make a presentation to the Rock Springs city council in the fall as well.
“We’re tagging Green River and Rock Springs since there has been a lot of activity in the area. We need to see if we can get something passed.”
Markham explained that two ordinances discussed during the workshop were potential examples to work off of. One of them was an ordinance passed in Casper.
“From my perspective, as a representative for a non-profit and someone who works with victims and survivors of trafficking, that one’s not my favorite because law enforcement can still arrest the victim,” she shared. “If the city decides that this particular ordinance is better, my hope is that they tweak the language to keep the victims from being harmed further.”
The other ordinance they discussed is from Billings, Montana, which targets code enforcement. It was passed in April 2021.
Markham noted that they had a lot of success in Billings with the ordinance.
“They had a huge issue with trafficking in Billings,” she said. “Their four-year study showed that they had more illicit massage parlors than New York City.
“Because of that ordinance, they were able to shut down 10 illicit massage businesses.”
Markham said, “The work continues. We’ll work with Green River and Rock Springs to see which ordinance is the best way and we will have conversations on how to tweak the language to make sure victims are protected.”
She pointed out that “Green River city council is on board” to pass something like this.
“It’s just a matter of when they’re going to do it – it's not a matter of ‘if they want to do it,’ - they want to see it happen.”
Sgt. Hall said, "It is a first step in protecting victims and providing law enforcement with the ability to conduct investigations in order to hold businesses accountable that are providing illegal services."
She added, "The adoption of the ordinance will open the door to providing training to local law enforcement as well as the community. Our community can begin taking steps to provide resources to victims. Uprising is currently involved in providing education to businesses and even the schools in Rock Springs."
Markham pointed out that “it’s the rural nature of Wyoming” to think that trafficking isn’t a serious problem in the Equality State.
“It can be hard to think that this happens in small Wyoming towns,” Markham expressed. “When people are educated in this, they realize there are different types of trafficking and that they thrive in the rural communities we live in.
“The fact that we don’t have these ordinances in place opens the door to this type of exploitation to come into Wyoming.”
Sgt. Hall believes the public and local government can help.
"The community can assist with getting a deeper understanding of what human trafficking really is and how it affects our community,” said Hall. “They can assist by learning how to better provide resources to victims of human trafficking.
“If Rock Springs and Green River cities both adopt this ordinance, they will become leaders in the State of Wyoming in the fight against human trafficking."