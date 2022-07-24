City Hall

At a current workshop, Uprising Wyoming gave a presentation to council members regarding trafficking in Sweetwater County and how an ordinance amendment can protect victims and help law enforcement in the fight against human trafficking.  

 Photo Courtesy of City of Green River

GREEN RIVER – Representatives from Uprising Wyoming made a presentation to the Green River city council during a workshop Tuesday, July 5.

Uprising Wyoming is a non-profit organization that empowers communities, volunteers and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus