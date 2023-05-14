The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at the county courthouse in Green River on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 a.m. From left to right are Dr. Mary Thoman, Keaton West and Lauren Schoenfeld listening to a resident voicing his concerns regarding the Buckboard Marina realignment during a meeting in April.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – County delegates will gather to listen to several requests during the commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, May 16. The meeting will be held at the county courthouse in Green River, 80 East Flaming Gorge Way, at 9 a.m.
Requests include:
- Filling a vacant position for County Deputy Attorney.
- Filling a vacant position for Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer.
- To hire a part-time magistrate to serve the Circuit Court for the 3rd Judicial Sweetwater County, serving Rock Springs and Green River.
- A pay increase for court appointed attorneys.
Linda Acker, CEO of Southwest Counseling Services, and Mike Bauer, mental health manager, will discuss Title 25 and how an emergency detention process works.
All-West Communications will ask the commission for a license to install fiber optic cable along Yellowstone Road and various other roads in Farson/Eden.
Eric Bingham, land use director, will give an update on comments for Buckboard Marina, regarding the special use permit boundary line realignment.
The commission will also announce the Class of 2023 County Commissioners Scholarship Awards.