...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- Four members of the Airstream Club International executive team have been visiting Rock Springs since Sunday and will be staying through Wednesday, September 22, 2021. During the visit they have been going over details and logistics to book the Sweetwater Events Complex for their 2023 rally.
The Sweetwater Events Complex has teamed up with Downtown Rock Springs, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the city of Rock Springs to give the executive team members a full scope of all Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has to offer. They are browsing catering and entertainment options and learning about all the local attractions in Rock Springs and surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled to have members of the executive team here to learn more about our complex, town and county,” says Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director, Larry Lloyd.
The Airstream Club International rally is planned for late June 2023. The event is projected to bring in 1,000 to 1,200 Airstream units to the Sweetwater Events Complex.
“We are working with the city to develop a ‘Stay and Play’ package for Airstream visitors to stick around for the 4th of July fireworks show and all the festivities that happen around the 4th of July,” said Marketing & Events Manager, Kandi Pendleton. The complex recently offered a Stay and Play package to attendees of the 2021 Escapees RV rally and 40 RV campers extended their stay to visit local attractions and attend Red Desert Roundup Rodeo and Wyoming’s Big Show.
“By 2023 this will be the fifth large RV rally we’ve held at our complex. They are great events to bring new people to our community and enjoy all the local attractions and natural beauty Sweetwater County has to offer,” said executive director, Larry Lloyd.