Airstream Rally attendee Michelle Plunkett at Medicine Bow National Forest as they travel to Sweetwater County for the rally.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS - The 66th Airstream Club International (ACI) Rally at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming is attracting a staggering 2,800 Airstream enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. This remarkable event will take place from June 24 through July 1, and brings together a vibrant community of Airstream owners that will leave a lasting positive impact on the local economy.

The economic impact of the ACI Rally on the Sweetwater area is expected to be substantial with the influx of 2,800 attendees and their accompanying support staff and family members. This robust participation will translate into increased spending on local accommodations, dining, transportation, and various goods and services. The expected spending in Sweetwater County during the 10-day rally is $2,632,500. (Based on Wyoming Travel & Tourism 2022 Economic Impact of Travel Report)

