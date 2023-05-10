Veterans Walk

Community members and visitors gathered at Veteran's Park for the annual Veterans Walk on May 21, 2022. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – It’s that time of year when communities nationwide gather to honor, respect and remember veterans.

National Veteran’s Awareness Ride takes place on Friday, May 19. Riders will start cruising in California. When they arrive in Wyoming, they will stay overnight in Evanston. By 8:40 a.m., they should be at the Loaf n’ Jug on 3036 College Drive.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus