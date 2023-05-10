ROCK SPRINGS – It’s that time of year when communities nationwide gather to honor, respect and remember veterans.
National Veteran’s Awareness Ride takes place on Friday, May 19. Riders will start cruising in California. When they arrive in Wyoming, they will stay overnight in Evanston. By 8:40 a.m., they should be at the Loaf n’ Jug on 3036 College Dr.
The public is invited to view the 30x60 American Flags, which will be secured on two cranes behind the Rock Springs Fire Department, 3010 College Drive, next to Domino’s Pizza, facing 1-80 by 8 a.m.
The riders will be escorted to the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 for breakfast by 9 a.m.
Donna Jessen, American Legion president, will be riding for the second year in a row.
“It was an awesome experience last year, so I figured I’d do it again this year!” Jessen expressed.
On Saturday, May 20, the public is invited to attend the annual Veteran’s Awareness Walk. According to Jessen, there is no fee to join, but participants need to register and fill out a waiver. Registration process begins at 9 a.m. There will be a short prayer and the walk begins at 10 a.m. This year, everyone will not be going through the Art Underground; instead, they will stay on M Street and go under the bridge, and end at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 for hot dogs and hamburgers. Lunch will be served at Noon.
Rock Springs resident Virginia Struck made a quilt for the event. It will be raffled off and the winner of the quilt will be announced on May 20, as well. Proceeds will go to the needs of the veterans.
Jessen hopes for a big turn-out for the walk, saying that, “The community members should walk with the vets because they gave their lives for our freedom. It’s an opportunity to show our appreciation for them.”
She quoted Howard William Osterkamp, who was a Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, “All gave some, some gave all.”
The Veteran Walking Tour takes place on Thursday, May 25 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 6 p.m. Rock Springs history enthusiast Corina Lee will be the tour guide, providing historic information on veterans who have lived in Sweetwater County.
A presentation on veterans buried in the cemetery will take place by Lee on Friday, May 26, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 11 a.m. There is no fee to participate and no walking.
On Saturday June 10, the American Legion Riders 18th annual Charity Run will take place at the legion. 60% of the proceeds will go to Project Hope and 40% will go to veteran assistance.
There will be bands and food trucks from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.