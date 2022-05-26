SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was a memorable season for high school softball teams in Sweetwater County.
Both Green River High School and Rock Springs improved this past season from the previous year, reaching the state tournament.
Because of that, there were many postseason accolades that players and coaches were awarded for their efforts.
Green River head coach Blair Aimone was named the 4A West Conference Softball Coach of the Year.
"Coach Aimone has done a great job of developing our Green River High School Softball Program. We finished the 2022 season as the 4th place team in the 4A West Conference and qualified for the 4A State Championships. This was a complete turnaround from our first season in 2021 when our team did not win a game. There is no doubt that our parents, players, coaching staff, and the Green River Community are proud of our softball team and our coaching staff,” stated Tony Beardsley, athletics director for Sweetwater County School District No. 2.
In addition to Coach Aimone winning conference coach of the year, her players received recognition for their play on the field.
Madison Yoak and Kodi Allread were named First Team All-State, in addition to First Team All-Conference.
Haidyn Terry was an All-State Honorable Mention, as well as being named First Team All-Conference.
Shelby Carson and Natalie White were named Second Team All-Conference, while Lani Jo Blaylock received honorable mention recognition for the all-conference team.
For Rock Springs High School, Ashley Anderson and Ava Erramouspe were recognized as honorable mentions on the All-State team. Both players were also named to the 4A West All-Conference First Team.
Their teammates, Chloe Butcher and Kyle Walker, were named Second Team All-Conference, while Jo Heavin and Rikki Mortensen received honorable mention recognition.