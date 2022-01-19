ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming All State Music Gala Concert brought nearly 30 communities together Tuesday night at the Rock Springs High School Tiger Gymnasium.
372 high school students were chosen to join the All State Honor Orchestra, All State Honor Choir or All State Honor Band.
Before Sunday, Jan. 15th, many of them hadn’t met each other before. To top it off, they had less than 80 hours to prepare for the grand performance together.
The All State Honor Orchestra kicked the evening off with “Spring Festival Overture” which featured western harmonies and hints of Chinese music’s unique traditions. This piece celebrates the Lunar New Year. The melodies represent prayers, good luck and peace.
Dr. Michael Griffith conducted the All State Honor Orchestra. He has been Maestro of the University of Wyoming Symphony for 33 years.
“It requires a level of understanding and maturity to appreciate music,” Dr. Griffith pointed out. “I am grateful for the parents and teachers who support these young musicians.
“They have instilled the love of music in these students.”
Wyoming Music Educators Association Choir Vice President Donna Solverud praised Dr. Derrick Fox from University of Nebraska-Omaha for directing the All State Honor Choir this year.
“Our students have had an amazing two days,” Solverud expressed. “Our clinician not only taught them music but taught the choir so many life lessons. He taught them how to be inclusive in a choir; in other words, everyone who wants to sing should be able to sing.”
She added, “He taught them how to be humble and how to serve their communities.
“He will surely leave an imprint on all of us.”
Fox’s sense of humor was noted by those in attendance as he encouraged them to sing along with the choir.
“Don’t run,” he joked. “The doors are locked.”
After rehearsing the chorus with the audience, he teased, “I see some of you not singing!”
The following RSHS choir students were chosen to join the All State Honor Choir:
Emily Bae (2nd Soprano)
Anna Sorensen (2nd Soprano)
Morgen Forbush (1st Alto)
Karson Hansen (1st Tenor)
Shane Meats (2nd Tenor)
Brent Lemon (2nd Bass)
This is Forbush’s second consecutive year and Hansen’s third consecutive year in All State Honor Choir.
According to RSHS choir director Kelsey Wilson, 24 students from the school auditioned for the All State Honor Choir.
They submitted their vocal recordings but were only known as numbers during the selection process. No one was aware of who they were or which school they attend in Wyoming.
Wilson said, “We nailed it with six of our own and that’s just incredible.”
She believed her students learned new skills and techniques from the guest director.
“They should be proud of their accomplishments,” she expressed. “It was their opportunity to shine.”
When sophomore Meats received news that he was one of the chosen students to participate in the All State Honor Choir, he was surprised.
“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Meats shared. “But it’s a great feeling knowing you worked hard to get to this point.”
He added, “The best part is learning from Dr. Fox. He’s taught us how to use vowels and consonants so clearly and expressively. He’s an excellent teacher.”
His parents Chris and Tracy were chaperones for the All State Music students Monday night at the Family Recreation Center.
“It was such an honor to meet so many students who love music,” said Chris. “Music creates a community and it was a joy to hear the hard work they put into the concert.”
He added, “The music was so powerful. My wife and I were in awe of the talent in the gymnasium as we watched and listened to our son perform.
“Watching our son be a part of this elite group of choir students from around the state was very emotional for us.”
Chris pointed out that it is Shane’s dream to perform for others for the rest of his life.
“The music flowing throughout the room was the first time hearing perfection in so many ways,” he described. “We are so proud of Shane and we love that he loves music. We were so impressed with the talent from across the state.”
“We have attended many band and choir concerts over the years but last night’s All State Music concert was phenomenal.”
The proud parents say they “owe so much to Mr. Redmond, Mrs. Wilson, Mrs. Stevens, Mrs. Kuhlmann, Ms. Wernsmann and Mr. Knudsen” for teaching their sons music and enriching their lives
Green River High School student Owen Adams was having fun meeting other choir students from around the Equality State and studying new material with them.
“I’m so excited for him,” said GRHS choir director Danielle Forbush. “Singing with students from other communities and working with a master instructor is quite the opportunity.”
GRHS senior Timmy Golightly and GRHS junior Karli Gibson were chosen to play in the All State Honor Band. Golightly plays the french horn and Gibson plays the flute.
GRHS band director Quinn Kalinski is proud of his two band students for being chosen.
“They’re talented musicians and I hope they keep following their dreams,” Kalinski said.
“Music is important to everyone – one way or another – it's part of our lives.”
Golightly thought that playing with an advanced group was exciting.
Gibson agreed saying, “I’ve learned how to become a better musician here.”
Canceled flights didn’t stop Dr. Christopher Cicconi from directing the All State Honor Band. He is the Assistant Professor of Music Education at Towson University in Maryland.
Days of summer and fireworks crossed the minds of spectators as the band played “Washington Post March” by John Phillip Sousa.
“This is an absolutely spectacular group,” he shared. “It was my pleasure working with these students for the last few days.”
RSHS band students who were chosen for All State Honor Band are the following:
Taylor Smith (Clarinet)
Ty Clark (Bass Clarinet)
Adam Lemon (Trombone)
Shiva Yeshlur (Alto Sax)
This is Yeshlur’s fourth consecutive year as an All State Honor Band student. He is also recognized as Outstanding Senior.
From Lyman, Corban Harmon was selected to play the flute for the All State Honor Band.
Six Lyman High School choir students were selected to sing in the All State Honor Choir:
Addison Bowers (2nd Alto)
Landon Heaton (2nd Bass)
Dallin Hoopes (2nd Bass)
Jillian Huntsman (2nd Soprano)
Wyatt Nebeker (1st Bass)
Kooper Rogers (2nd Tenor)
From Kemmerer, second soprano Afton Orvin was selected to join the All State Honor Choir.
Four band students from Kemmerer were selected to join the All State Honor Band:
Arianne Dearden (2nd Flute)
Warren Haslem (1st Oboe)
Karl Haslem (2nd Trombone)
Tyler Thatcher (1st Flute)
Strangers became friends at the three-day conference and there was a new attitude about life.
No longer numbers, the young musicians left Rock Springs High School feeling more confident than ever and planning their futures.
Go to whsaa.org for more information on All State Band, All State Choir and All State Orchestra.