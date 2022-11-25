Stephen Allen

KEMMERER -- The South Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation (SLCEDC) has announced Stephen P. Allen, a Sweetwater County resident, as having been selected to serve as the SLCEDC liaison.

The SLCEDCs’ purpose is to promote the economic development efforts of South Lincoln County and surrounding areas. The SLCEDC collaborates with Lincoln County, the cities of Cokeville, Opal, Kemmerer, Diamondville, state legislators, Wyoming Business Council, Western Wyoming Community College, University of Wyoming, executive branch agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming Business Council and the governor’s office.

