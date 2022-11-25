KEMMERER -- The South Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation (SLCEDC) has announced Stephen P. Allen, a Sweetwater County resident, as having been selected to serve as the SLCEDC liaison.
The SLCEDCs’ purpose is to promote the economic development efforts of South Lincoln County and surrounding areas. The SLCEDC collaborates with Lincoln County, the cities of Cokeville, Opal, Kemmerer, Diamondville, state legislators, Wyoming Business Council, Western Wyoming Community College, University of Wyoming, executive branch agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming Business Council and the governor’s office.
“I am pleased to have Stephen join our organization as the Liaison for the SLCEDC,” said Chairman Teresa Frommel. “His education and experience in business development, recruitment, government and knowledge of Wyoming are assets that make him a perfect point person for the region’s growth.”
Allen’s position will work closely with all interested businesses desiring to enter South Lincoln County more specifically TerraPower, Bechtel, Rocky Mountain Power, Glenrock Energy, Kanata, ExxonMobil, Williams, TriSight and related subcontractors. The position will coordinate a wide array of stakeholders and move the area ahead in facilitating and coordinating between local officials, agencies and businesses in order to develop new or further develop existing relationships with businesses, policy leaders and lawmakers.
Allen grew up in Wyoming, attended the University of Wyoming earning his bachelor’s in international studies in economics. He continued on with American Military University and earned his master's in business administration. His broad experience over the past 30 years includes organizational leadership, finance, business development, project management, government and military service. He currently operates his own consulting business and serves on the Wyoming Miner’s Hospital Board and Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees.