ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce recently announced the grand marshal for the second annual Liberty Parade.
According to Rick Lee, CEO, Duce Piaia, a retired local businessman and WWII veteran, will be this year’s grand marshal.
When Piaia heard the announcement, he said that he felt accomplished and honored to be recognized for his services to the community.
“I’m grateful for your attention to my service to our country,” he said.
He added, “It is very rewarding to be asked to be the grand marshal, after serving this community for so many years.”
He pointed out that the Fourth of July recognizes the military troops and their services completed throughout the years.
When asked what fond memories he’s had of the Fourth of July, he stated that he’s had many memories of fishing trips and picnics with his family.
“I also recall the terrific display of fireworks that the city of Rock Springs has always provided,” said Piaia.
Piaia enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 30, 1944. He served overseas with the 90th Division, 358th Infantry Regiment, the 358th Engineers General Service Regiment and the 1258th Engineers Combat Battalion for 18 months in Germany and Czechoslovakia. He was a rifleman, drove a Jeep and a 21/2-ton truck, hauling personnel, supplies and equipment.
Piaia was honorably discharged on July 4, 1946, with a Purple Heart Award for his injury in WWII, which he referred to as his “million dollar wound.” He was also awarded Good Conduct medals, along with the Victory, EAMET, and American Theater ribbons.
The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 noted that he was involved in the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns, as well.
According to Piaia’s family, he never really talked about the war due to survivor’s guilt, since his captain and crew had made it through the entire war until the end, while he received medical attention in France.
His daughter, Michele, explained that when he was released from the hospital, he received a letter from Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was General of the Army at that time, to stay in Europe longer and visit his Italian relatives. Because of the damage done to the railways and roads, it was challenging to accomplish that; however, he was able to reach Northern Italy after having to travel down to Southern Italy first.
He was a planning and zoning committee member for the city of Rock Springs, a Knight of Columbus member, and a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24; he was a pharmacy preceptor to many pharmacy students throughout the years, and a board member for the Wyoming State Board of Pharmacy. He was also a well-known pharmacist in downtown Rock Springs, owning his own businesses, Bi-Rite Drug and Del’s Pharmacy.
He said it “has been a pleasure to serve Sweetwater County” in those positions.
“Thank you for honoring me in such a memorable way!” he expressed.
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Liberty Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade route is on Gateway Boulevard, from the Western Wyoming Community College West parking lot to the entrance of the Aspen Mountain dormitory parking lot.
In addition to the parade, the 67th Army Band will perform along with local bands, ZamTrip and the EIO Band, “to celebrate liberty, freedoms and everything we hold dear,” said Lee in a video on social media.
Anyone interested in entering a float may contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771.