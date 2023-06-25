Duce

Rock Springs resident Duce Piaia, who is a retired local businessman and WWII veteran, will be this year's grand marshal for the second annual Liberty Parade on Tuesday, July 4. 

 Photo Courtesy of Michele Piaia

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce recently announced the grand marshal for the second annual Liberty Parade.

According to Rick Lee, CEO, Duce Piaia, a retired local businessman and WWII veteran, will be this year’s grand marshal.

