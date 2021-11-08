American Legion Family hosts 5th annual Veterans Freedom Race By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Before the races began, the Green River Fire Department displayed the American flag at the finish line hanging from a fire truck. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips The 5K, 10K, and one mile Veteran Walk was hosted by the American Legion Family in Green River. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips There was a 5K and 10K for racers to participate in. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips The Green River High School band was also present at the event to provide the music. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips There were several racers who showed up to participate in both races. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips The racers lined up early Saturday morning before the races began at 9:30 a.m. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips The proceeds made from Saturday’s event will go toward helping to provide food during the holiday season for local veterans. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips The race began and finished at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREEN RIVER -- There was a large turnout for the 5th annual Veterans Freedom Race on Saturday, Nov. 6.The 5K, 10K, and one mile Veteran Walk was hosted by the American Legion Family in Green River.This run/walk is held in order to honor those who have served in the military in the United States. Several people in the community came out to show their support.The proceeds made from Saturday’s event will go toward helping to provide food during the holiday season for local veterans.Before the races began, the Green River Fire Department displayed the American flag at the finish line hanging from a fire truck.Medals were given out to the first, second and third place winners of each race.For the 5K run, Lucas Knight came in first place, David Janus came in second place and Joaquin Barrera came in third place for the male division.In the female division, Rosaura Barrera came in first place, Chelsie Kirts came in second place and Chandra Rasmussen came in third place.The best overall time for the 5K run came from Lucas Knight, who competed in the Boy’s 5-17 age group, and finished the race in 23 minutes and 20 seconds.For the 10K run, Bryan Giles came in first place, Patrick Balizan came in second place and Eric Urlacher came in third place for the male division.In the female division, Amanda Margrave came in first place, Cheryl Brady came in second place and Savannah Balizan came in third place.The best overall time for the 10K run came from Bryan Giles, who competed in the Men’s 30-45 age group, and finished the race in 37 minutes and 51 seconds.Once both the 5K and 10K races were complete, the mile long Veteran Walk took place, led by Color Guard form the Boy Scouts Troop 312, along with the Green River Girl Scouts.The Green River High School band was also present at the event to provide the music. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now The Vote Is In: Community reacts to failed tax increase proposition State Bound: Tigers defeat Thunderbirds for championship bid Time to 'fall back' as daylight saving time comes to an end Mustangs blow past Spartans in home opener One Game Away: Tigers host Cheyenne East in state semifinal game Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.