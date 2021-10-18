...A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming
beginning late this Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County.
Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across
parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow
early Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
GREEN RIVER – The American Legion Family in Green River will be hosting the 4th annual Veterans Freedom Race on Nov. 7.
The Veterans Freedom Run/Walk is held to recognize those who have served the military in the United States.
The proceeds made from the event will go toward helping to provide food during the holiday season for local veterans.
Medals will be given to the top 3 finishers of the 5k and 10k races.
Anyone wishing to participate in the run/walk can register at www.runnercard.com. The registration deadline is Nov. 6.
According to the press release, “Both races will begin at 9:30 am and professionally timed. It will start and finish at the American Legion Tom Whitmore, Post 28 on Center St. across the Viaduct Bridge and along the Green River green belt. A special flag presentation from the Green River Fire Department at the finish line.”
“The one-mile walk starts at 11:00 am. We invite everyone and especially our Veterans and their families to listen to our Green River High School band. You will be led by the Boy Scouts Troop 312 Color Guard onto Flaming Gorge back to the American Legion, with a special escort by the Green River Girl Scouts.”