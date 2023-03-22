...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with only an inch or so in western Sweetwater County.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, with the higher gusts
occurring over the eastern half of Sweetwater County.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, and East Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall
late this morning, then again from 3 PM through 9 PM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The 9th annual Veterans Awareness Walk took place on May 21, 2022. The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will host a meet and greet on Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The community will have the opportunity to thank Vietnam veterans and their families.
ROCK SPRINGS – The community will have a chance to thank a Vietnam Veteran during the annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day gathering at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., in downtown Rock Springs on Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
According to the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration’s website, this day joins six other military-centric annual observances codified in Title 4 of the United States Code S6, among them Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam on March 29, 1973. In addition, on and around this same day, Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Rock Springs resident Timothy Hemphill is the vice-commander for American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. He was in boot camp when the Vietnam War, which is the second longest war, began.
Hemphill said, “Gulf war vets are invited to this event too; in fact, American Legion is opened to anyone who has served honorably and there are no time restraints during periods of conflict.”
For the representatives of the American Legion, they also see the event as a tool to recruit more members.
“We’d like the vets from all branches of military and conflicts to know that they can join the American Legion,” Hemphill pointed out. “This event will be an opportunity to honor and show gratitude to Vietnam War veterans and their families.