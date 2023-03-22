vets

The 9th annual Veterans Awareness Walk took place on May 21, 2022. The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will host a meet and greet on Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The community will have the opportunity to thank Vietnam veterans and their families. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The community will have a chance to thank a Vietnam Veteran during the annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day gathering at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., in downtown Rock Springs on Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

