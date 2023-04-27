Theater
Photo Courtesy of Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS -- Tickets are on sale for the upcoming MAGIC & COMEDY: America's Got Talent TOP 14 Kadan & Brooklyn Rockett at the Broadway Theater. Tickets start at $19.99 for the 3 p.m. show taking place on Sunday, July 2.

Magic, illusions, ventriloquism and comedy fun for everyone! You've seen them on television, now see them live and experience the magic in their most up-close and personal show ever!

