ROCK SPRINGS -- Tickets are on sale for the upcoming MAGIC & COMEDY: America's Got Talent TOP 14 Kadan & Brooklyn Rockett at the Broadway Theater. Tickets start at $19.99 for the 3 p.m. show taking place on Sunday, July 2.
Magic, illusions, ventriloquism and comedy fun for everyone! You've seen them on television, now see them live and experience the magic in their most up-close and personal show ever!
Kadan & Brooklyn Rockett have wowed audiences in 40 countries around the globe since making it to the TOP 14 on NBC's "America's Got Talent." They have starred in movies, television shows and are widely recognized as the youngest professional illusionist's in the world today. Kadan is known for his lead role in the feature film, "Dark Skies," where he played opposite award-winning actress, Keri Russell. He is also known for being the youngest kid in Hollywood to perform his own stunts when he hung off a 25 story building during CBC's television drama, "Rush Hour." Brooklyn is known for starring in a Superbowl commercial that currently has over 600 million views on YouTube. Their dad, Bart Rockett, an accomplished ventriloquist and magician in his own right, will be joining them as 'show host' to truly make this a family affair, perfect for all ages!
*Please note, the Broadway Theater is only the hosting venue for this event. It is not included in the 2022-2023 Broadway Theater Season. As such, we have limited access to ticketing and event information.