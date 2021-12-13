ROCK SPRINGS -- The holidays are often tied with added indulgence, whether it’s food or alcohol. It could bring a sense of relief during the busy season but it could turn into a lifelong habit.
Chicago native Thomas Jones was born in 1978. He was raised in a home where physical abuse and alcoholism played a big role in his family.
“My father was an alcoholic,” Jones revealed. “I have witnessed my father physically abuse my mother when I was younger and then myself later in life.”
As a young boy, he said, he felt unloved and unwanted.
“I felt like I was a mistake,” he expressed.
This feeling gave him the excuse to medicate himself with alcohol by the time he was eleven years old.
“My father would have us make drinks for him and in doing so I also made myself one,” he explained. “The first time I drank was the first time I felt loved.
“I had found what was missing for so many years. I felt wanted.”
Jones went on to say that alcohol made him feel safe.
“For once in my life, the physical pain had somewhat vanished,” he shared. “It allowed me to block out feelings of sadness and the emotional and mental abuse I was going through.”
Jones believes he became an alcoholic at the age of 12.
“I took it to school with me daily,” he said. “On the way home, I would consume it to prepare for whatever awaited me at home.
“I was scared of my father and the alcohol made me feel less fearful.”
Jones and his family moved to Rock Springs in the late 80s. His father worked for Lion Coal Mines located in front of Skyline Village mobile home park, where the family resided.
“For years we kept our family a secret and never talked about it to anyone,” Jones admitted. “The times the police would come, they would take a statement but never followed through.”
According to Jones, it never mattered what they did, the abuse continued.
Jones stole his father’s alcohol daily before he came home from work.
“I can't remember a time when I was not intoxicated.”
Jones started smoking marijuana when he was an East Junior High School student.
“Of course, I was still consuming alcohol daily and more of it,” he disclosed. “I would do whatever I had to do to support my addiction.
“I would steal from the community, out of random cars and money from my parents.”
Jones eventually became addicted to methamphetamines when he was 23 years old.
He was in and out of jail for writing bad checks on his father’s closed account. He was robbing businesses, driving while intoxicated and stealing from acquaintances and strangers.
Jones spent most of his days drinking alcohol and using drugs.
“I never had any responsibility as an adult,” he said. “I dropped out of school when I was in the 11th grade because alcohol and drugs were more important to me.”
Jones has two children.
“They weren’t a part of my life. I would abandon them every chance I had to use.”
He added, “I burned every bridge I had. I left my children without a father to care for them.”
His family had started to lose hope and every relationship he had never lasted.
“I got to a point in my life where suicide was the only option for me,” he said. “I became depressed and wanted nothing more than to die.”
He started to receive inpatient treatment for the first time in 2005. He went through Southwest Counseling and completed the program by July 7th, 2007.
“I learned a lot about who I was as a person and my thinking behind my criminal behaviors,” he pointed out. “I stayed sober for many years with the help of support groups as well as the professional support of Southwest Counseling.”
Unfortunately, he became relaxed in his recovery and stopped going to meetings and seeking support. He relapsed on alcohol and started breaking into vehicles again.
“I was getting arrested for the crimes I chose to commit,” he stated. “I was given the opportunity to enter into treatment again but failed because I chose not to change and get help.”
Jones got kicked out of the program and he was sent to prison in 2017 for burglary charges.
While he was doing time, he missed out on spending time with loved ones before they passed away.
"I lost my youngest brother who was just 26 to pneumonia,” he said. “I also lost the love of my life to cancer.”
After he was released from prison in 2020, he realized he wasn’t going to be reunited with the two most important people in his life when he came back home.
“I relapsed again and this time taking my own life,” he revealed. “I ended up in ICU for over a week before I entered the treatment program again.”
Jones completed the treatment program and he has been sober since. His children are back in his life and he is spending time with his two grandchildren.
“I have an amazing family that supports my recovery,” he beamed.
According to Jones, addiction is a disease that is not curable. It takes the lives of people daily.
“It does not care who you are, what you have, or how important you are,” he pointed out. “It takes away all your morals and values.
“It destroys families and relationships. The only way out is jail, institutions or death.”
Jones finally realized that he is of worth and that life is valuable. He also knows that his children deserve a father to be there for them.
He pointed out that everyone will go through rough times.
Jones said, “Sometimes it feels like nothing will ever get better so ‘why try?’ The truth is life happens and there is always a way to overcome these obstacles. I am grateful today for being alive and to have another chance at this beautiful life.”
“If you or someone else is struggling with addiction, there is help and it is possible to live a life of recovery.”
Jones has been receiving help from Southwest Counseling Services. Anyone needing help may contact a professional at this organization, 307-352-6680.