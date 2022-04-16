ROCK SPRINGS – While businesses, organizations and churches held public Easter egg hunts throughout Sweetwater County, one private easter egg hunt was especially significant to one resident.
Rock Springs resident Laurie Kolar and her husband Kevin started hosting their own Easter egg hunt in 2009 at Sage Elementary School in remembrance of Laurie’s mother.
“My mom loved Easter,” said Laurie. “Easter was special.”
She explained that every Easter her mother would organize a big Easter egg hunt for her, her brothers, sister, nieces and nephews.
“I’m the youngest of eight children and I have 35 nieces and nephews,” she explained. “The oldest one was five years older than me.”
She added, “Our egg hunts were always so much fun. She would line us up by age and the younger ones would go first. About 30 to 45 seconds later, she would send the next group and so on.”
When Laurie and Kevin started the tradition, about 18 children participated. Now, over 150 children attend the event, meant for family and close friends.
“It is an invite-only event,” Laurie pointed out. “I do it that way to avoid overcrowding.”
A lot of planning for this event is involved for this annual Easter activity.
“We usually start getting ready about two months before Easter,” she shared. “My wonderful friend Sharon Pribyl, for the last couple of years, has stuffed all 7,000 eggs.”
Pribyl mentioned, “It took me two weeks to get them stuffed. I did other things in between so I kept busy!”
“I could not do this event without her help,” Laurie expressed. “I also have several other people who volunteer to help us each year.
“A big thank you to my husband for always helping with my egg hunt and supporting all the crazy things I do. I want to thank all the parents who brought their kids to this event too.”
Volunteers helped the couple place the 7,000 colorful plastic eggs all over the playground and in the playing field at the school.
“There are 100 money eggs and about 30 prize eggs,” Laurie revealed. “The prizes can consist of anything from skateboards to bubbles depending on the age group of the kids.”
Children squealed in excitement on Saturday as they found the gold eggs because that meant they would receive money or a special reward.
The Easter Bunny was onsite to greet participants and take photos with them.
According to the Kolars, they chose to host the event at Sage Elementary School because the safety of the children is top priority.
“It’s all fenced in so we don’t have to worry about a little one running into the parking lot,” she described. “It also has a nice area for the little ones up to age three.
“They can take their time and not get run over by a big kid.”
Laurie said that the event would be even better if her nieces and nephews from Iowa could participate.
“It has been awesome to literally watch these kids grow up year to year,” she said. “I love Rock Springs and the people who live here. This is just one little thing to keep the kids safe and give them great memories of their childhood.”