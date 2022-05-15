ROCK SPRINGS — A myriad of achievements were celebrated during the Rock Springs Fire Department awards and pinning ceremony that was held on Saturday, May 14.
To kick off the ceremony, the Presentation of Colors was done by the Rock Springs Fire Department Color Guard: Firefighter Rob Miller, Firefighter Jake Hunt, Captain Lance East and Firefighter Ty Haden.
Rock Springs Fire Chief James Wamsley then spoke about the past year and some of the significant roles fire department personnel played in local and national communities.
“Tonight, we honor the achievements of our members and celebrate them and their accomplishments. 2021 was a year of contrast. The doldrums of the worldwide pandemic rang in the new year, but not without hope on the horizon,” Wamsley said. “The development of the COVID-19 vaccine allowed a glimpse of return to some state of normalcy.”
Wamsley commended the personnel form the fire department for working with the hospital to coordinate drive-thru vaccination clinics. Additionally, he spoke about the four Rock Springs fire Department personnel that were deployed nationally to assist with the vaccination efforts.
Firefighter Stuart Burnham spent 30 days helping with vaccination efforts in Carson City, Nevada. Firefighter Ty Haden spent two weeks helping out in Oakland, California.
Firefighters Levi Gil and Dani Ruiz spent 30 days in Providence, Rhode Island helping with the efforts in that area.
Gil got to administer the 100,000th dose of the vaccine in the state of Rhode Island.
Firefighters Chelsea Hutchinson and Tristan Van Valkenburg received their badge pinning during the ceremony. Hutchinson was pinned by her husband, Daniel Hutchinson.
“Firefighter Hutchinson came to us with a lot of previous experience. She was a paramedic. She served as a volunteer firefighter for Clear Creek Fire Protection District in Colorado, as well as a paramedic for Clear Creek EMS,” Wamsley said.
Van Valkenburg was pinned by his father, Daniel Hutchinson.
“He’s obtained his paramedic since coming to work for the Rock Springs Fire Department. He has also joined the fire prevention team,” Wamsley said.
Captain Kyle McLendon was pinned by his father, Clay McLendon.
McLendon is a veteran of the United States Air Force and was deployed twice on the War on Terror. He’s an EMT/paramedic and has his Managing Officer Designation from the United States Fire Academy.
Captain Kelly Mathis was pinned by his wife, Darien Mathis.
“Captain Mathis has been a part of the fire prevention team for several years. He does impeccable work and fills in wherever he needs to,” Wamsley said. “He has taken a much larger role in the Community Risk Reduction process since he’s been promoted.”
Battalion Chief Nathan Reese was pinned by his wife, Jennifer Reese.
“Battalion Chief Reese could actually be considered one of the pioneers of the Community risk Reduction program here at the Rock Springs Fire Department,” Wamsley said.
During the ceremony, Captain Lance East received the Civilian Lifesaver Award that was presented by the Lew family.
East was on a camping trip with the Lew family when one of the family members tripped, fell and shattered the side of her face. Due to breaking her jaw, she lost her airway.
East was able to administer first aid to her and she was then able to make a full recovery.
Chief Wamsley and Battalion Chief Scott Paulson presented the Years of Service Awards during the ceremony, which were axes that were presented to each recipient.
Battalion Chief Dominic Erramouspe celebrated 26 years; Captain Dan Hinesley celebrated 32 years; Captain Leeland Reese celebrated 31 years; Captain Benjamin Fausett celebrated 28 years.