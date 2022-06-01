ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Fire Department was recently awarded a grant for 50, 10-year battery carbon monoxide detectors from The LAUREN Project, which was presented by Don Johnson.
The LAUREN Project was created following the accidental death of Johnson’s daughter, Lauren. Lauren was killed on Jan. 5, 2009, by carbon monoxide in her apartment.
After RSFD Captain Kelly Mathis met Johnson and spoke with him about the grant, he said that the department made the decision to apply for it.
Mathis said that when looking for carbon monoxide detectors, they prefer to get the 10-year detectors over the five-year detectors.
“We want a 10-year battery typically so people don’t have to mess with it. If you have to mess with it, it’s going to get broken or it’s not as high quality and it just doesn’t last as long,” Mathis said. “It just makes it a lot easier for people. They can set it and forget it.”
Other factors can also affect the detectors as well, according to Mathis.
“If you burn candles, wax warmers or some of that other stuff, it can mess with those sensors in the detector. It coats them and over time, it builds up. Then, they’ll misread and you have to get rid of them.”
Additionally, Mathis outlined some of the producers of carbon monoxide that can be in a home or building.
“Carbon monoxide is produced from anything that burns. You won’t have it with an electric stove. However, you will have CO with a gas stove,” Mathis said. “It’s a product of incomplete combustion. Something that’s not burning well will produce more CO than something that burns nice and clean.”
Some of the examples Mathis provided include older furnaces, gas hot water heaters and other gas appliances.
“If you’re going to put a carbon monoxide detector in your home, one should be one every level and in or near where you have sleeping areas. We want them close to where we are sleeping so it wakes us up before anything bad happens,” Mathis said.
Due to the fact of carbon monoxide being odorless, Mathis said that having a detector in homes is very important.
“It can be anywhere. It’s very near the same weight and density as air so it can move in your structure depending on where the furnace pushes it or air flows.”
Mathis also said that there are some symptoms at lower levels that will, at times, clue the person in that it’s there:
- A pounding headache
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Dizziness
“CO hooks onto your hemoglobin (red blood cells) and basically kicks off oxygen. It’s not letting oxygen come on anymore. You’re going to get these kinds of symptoms. The higher the concentrations go, you’re going to get worse and worse until you die.”
On average, Mathis said that the fire department typically gives out 5-20 carbon monoxide detectors a year in Rock Springs.
“In the last five years, there were 89 CO-related 911 calls in Rock Springs that I could account for; 29 of those were false alarms or malfunctioning. There were 60 of those calls where we actually found something,” Mathis said.
“We do give out more smoke detectors than that each year because carbon monoxide detectors aren’t usually what people call and ask for,” Mathis said. “If we see the need as we’re on a medical call or some other kind of call and they don’t have a working smoke detector, we’ll ask them if they’d like for us to come and install one for them. It’s free of charge.”
Mathis said that for anyone in the community who needs a new smoke detector or needs help with changing out the batteries, call the RSFD at 307-352-1475.
“As long as we have the time, batteries or the smoke detector, we’ll come by and do it.”