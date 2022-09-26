Image one
Image courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting author, J.J. Anselmi, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Anselmi will be reading from his book, "Out Here on Our Own: An Oral History of an American Boomtown." Photographer Jordan Utley, who took photographs for the book, will be accompanying Anselmi on his book tour and will share various images from the publication.

Anselmi grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming. An author, his other works include "Doomed to Fail: The Incredibly Loud History of Doom, Sludge and Post-metal" and "Heavy: A Memoir of Wyoming, BMX, Drugs and Heavy Fucking Music." He also wrote the liner notes for the 2017 reissue of Sepultura’s classic thrash record, Chaos A.D.. Anselmi has been published in VICE, The New Republic, The A.V. Club, Revolver and JSTOR Daily. Currently, Anselmi resides in California with his family and is an active musician.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus