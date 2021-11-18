Parents, some days like any job it can certainly be tough, and you try to look for little reasons to keep going or just bright spots to make you think “Hey Shaq! You have the coolest job in the world! Lighten up!” I’m still going through an adjustment period being away from home and/or not travelling to a new state every week but I’ve noticed one thing that always puts a smile on my face when I’m working: Talking to your children.
Now I’m more so speaking of the athletes I have interviewed. These kids are absolute brainiacs and they make me proud so I can only imagine how you all feel. I don’t think I’ve interviewed an athlete who had a GPA lower than a 3.5. It is truly magnificent. And a lot of them can’t wait to tell you how good they are doing in school.
I remember interviewing Isabell Salas who is a phenomenal golfer from Green River and after talking about all her awards and accomplishments, she wouldn’t let the interview finish without talking about her grades. It truly brought an imaginary tear to my eye how ecstatic she was to talk about her work in the classroom.
I recently just spoke to former Rock Springs goalkeeper Alex Moeller, and she even had a 4.0 in high school.
Rylee Berry, who is a former soccer player at Rock Springs, was a member of the honor roll during her time as a Lady Tiger.
Rock Springs quarterback Brock Bider, who is someone I’ve got to know a little bit since I have arrived in Rock Springs, has a 3.8 the last time I checked.
Former Green River soccer player Taylor Stoeger, who has just finished her fifth year at the University of Montana, was named to the Academic All-Big Sky Conference team in her first two years in Montana. I’m also willing to bet that she will make it again this year when they release the new teams.
I could keep going but I’m sure you get what I’m saying.
Your kids understand from a young age that sports aren’t forever, and a solid education is the perfect backup plan in this world. So, the best part of my job, is interacting with these kids and it makes me happy when I get to my last question, and they give me a humble brag about their stats inside of the classroom.
So, parents, remember Christmas is looming over all of us. Make sure to shower your kids with love and affection for their efforts in the classroom. Possessions aren’t everything. Sometimes just hearing you are proud of them can be the greatest gift they could receive.
Shaquille Davis is the sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at sdavis@rocketminer.com.