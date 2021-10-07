The idea of creating a sports movie ranking sparked from a conversation with our editor Tyler Johnson and reporter Caroline Phillips. It started out with all of us trying to figure out whether or not certain movies were considered sports movies, like High School Musical, then us listing our favorites, then it evolved into, “Hey Shaq! You should list your favorite sports movies for a column.” So, I present to you… Shaqrabbit’s Top 10 Favorite Sports Movies.
10. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-off
I had to start this list off with a classic Disney movie. This spot almost went to Air Bud until I remembered the movie that made me want to learn how to cook. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off was about a 14-year-old boy who was a star baseball player who fell in love with cooking after watching well-renowned cheff Bobby Flay on The Food Network. He then realizes there are things in life more important than baseball but has a few obstacles on the way as he tries to hone is cooking skills.
9. Moneyball
I just realized that Billy Beane is still part of the Oakland A’s organization. Talk about job security. Anyway, how can you not love Moneyball? The story of how Billy Beane turned the A’s around in the matter of one year with a limited budget. The method involved applying a sophisticated version of sabermetrics to the game of baseball. Fast forward to 2021, Brad Pitt is now – I mean Billy Beane is now a front office executive and a minority owner for the A’s after he started out as a scout in 1990. To me, that gives a whole new definition of the word Moneyball.
8. The Karate Kid Movie Series
“Wax on! Wax Off!” It was impossible to pick just one! I think the Karate Kid movie series is the only sports movie franchise that I can think of at the top of my head that ALL the movies were equally as legendary as the first one. As someone who picked up on karate and other forms of MMA as a youth, I could not leave off a fighting movie.
7. Bring It On
Let me see those spirit fingers because this is where the controversy TRULY begins. Bring It On is a classic cheerleading movie that centers around a group of cheerleaders that are going for their sixth national championship in a row. They are shocked when it is revealed that all of their previous cheer routines were stolen from a rival school. Whether you want to admit it or not, Bring it On is a classic movie that birthed stars such as Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku. I may have watched this movie 100s of times when I was a youth.
6. Mr. 3,000
Rest in peace, Bernie Mac. Mr. 3000 only made $21 million at the box office with a $30 million budget. Regardless of its financial performance, I thought this movie was splendid and hilarious. The plot centers around a 47-year-old retired major league baseball player Stan Ross, who comes out of retirement after it is revealed that three of his 3,000 hits were disallowed. Arrogant and self-centered, Ross learns some valuable lessons that I think everyone should learn while on his way to solidifying his place in baseball history.
5. Goal!: The Dream Begins
My favorite sport is soccer. This movie was center around the fictional soccer player Santiago Munez who had a rough background but gets a chance to live out his dream when he is offered a tryout with one of England’s top soccer clubs. Notable film critic Robert Ebert gave it three out of four stars and praised the film by saying it was “surprisingly effective.” In 2018, SPORTbible voted it the greatest soccer movie of all time. As a former collegiate goalkeeper, I would have to agree with that claim. Cameos range from legends, such as David Beckham and Steven Gerrard, to current players, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
4. Glory Road
This is an all-time classic and the best basketball movie of all time, in my opinion. The legendary story of how the late great Don Haskins led his 1966 Texas Western college basketball team to a national championship. The movie explores racism, discrimination and an inside look at the hardships of a student athlete. It’s truly a remarkable movie and if you haven’t seen it, I truly feel sorry for you. In 2006, the ESPYs rightfully awarded this movie as the Best Sports Movie.
3. Hardball
This was a tough one for me. Glory Road and Hardball have similar racial stories: Two white coaches that lead an all-black lineup to success. I like basketball a little bit more than baseball, but I think Hardball is a slightlybetter movie. I think Hardball is much more relatable to me. Keanu Reeves stars in this as the baseball coach who has to almost be a role model for some troubled youths in the mean streets of Chicago when he is no saint himself. This is a movie to plan for because it is one heck of a story. The soundtrack was amazing as well.
2. Never Back Down
I used the hashtag #NeverBackDown in my Twitter bio years ago. I think this why I picked up on MMA as a youth. I never wanted to be anyone’s victim along with controlling my temper. This movie is centered around a troubled teenager from Iowa who moves to Florida and finds that his high school has an underground fight club. This is a movie that I became addicted to, I even remember watching it seven times in one day. This movie actually was part of my inspiration to enter my high school’s MMA competition when I was a freshman. SPOILER ALERT: I won the entire event. Maybe I’ll bring the trophy from Long Island to Rock Springs one day.
1. Miracle
No sports movie will ever compare to this. The first sport I ever played and will always truly love will be hockey. My mother took me to see this on my birthday and it may have been one of the best things she did for me. This is the movie I put on to fall asleep to. I would never finish this column if I explained my love for it. I will tell you that Miracle is about the legendary story of the 1980 Winter Olympics where the USA hockey team beat the Soviet Union on their way to an improbable gold medal. If you haven’t watched this, do it now. This movie let me know that the impossible is possible.
