Well it is the holiday season, more so the thanksgiving season, and I am thankful for a whole lot in my life. Most of the things I am grateful for are scattered around the globe like family and friends. Obviously, the most important person in my life is my mother and I am ultra-thankful for her but as pertaining to Rock Springs I am thankful for three specific people who are special to me. They are my own three musketeers.
First one is a man I got close to accidentally who goes by the name of Jerry DePoyster. Jerry is a 75-year-old retired NFL player who loves his margaritas. He is actually one of the kindest and funniest human beings I’ve ever met. He lives in Rock Springs with his lovely wife, JoLynn. I remember the day I met Jerry I was supposed to interview him, but he called me to cancel and the way he spoke to me kind of alarmed me. So, I finished everything I had to at work and went to his house to check in on him. When I got there, I was greeted by like seven terrifying deer in his yard and he was sitting on his couch watching “King of the Hill”. I greeted him and shook his hand and he invited me into his home. We spoke for like maybe three hours just about life and things we been through. As for sports, he did tell me interesting things like his funny encounter with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown and how hall of fame quarterback Joe Namath was the highest paid player in his day, making $100,000 yearly, I believe. I remember I had an interview that day to conduct with Wyoming Cowgirl basketball standout McKinley Bradshaw and I was so consumed with the conversation Jerry, and I had that it was difficult for me to give McKinley my full attention. Jerry and I talked about just life and happiness and things of that nature. I ended up spending the rest of the day just reflecting on my own life. He is truly a phenomenal human being, and I am glad I get to call him my friend.
Next up is a man who is very laid back in a sense but when you speak to him, he knows how to properly articulate himself. That would be Chris Clark, who is the co-founder and CEO of Wellness Associates here in Rock Springs. Chris is another person that I met by accident when I was scouring the town for mental health counselors to interview for a non-sports story that I was writing. When I stumbled upon his establishment, we spoke, and I was excited to hear that him and I have a Duke University connection. He worked at the university for about 10 years, and I have been a fan of their athletic program for maybe double that. Chris and I also find family important, share similar interest but most importantly we share the sentiment of the importance of mental health. Chris and his lovely wife, Kristine, were also kind to host me for dinner one Sunday. It wasn’t what I was used to, but it was super delicious. They gave me something called a “Crêpe”. I believe I had either 2 or 3. I even had a chance to meet his children and even played his son in two games of billiards. Chris and his whole family are great people, and I am beyond thankful for his friendship.
The last of my musketeers is a tremendously beautiful woman who will remain nameless. We will call her “Utah” and if she sees this she will know why. She is another person that I met accidentally but this thankful meeting happened at a bar in town. I was sitting nursing a small alcoholic beverage and she walked into the bar, and we made eye contact while innocently smiling at each other. Maybe a minute of her being there, she comes over to me and with her sweet little voice says, “Hi I don’t want to be rude, but do you have a girlfriend?” I couldn’t help to blush and told her that I was single as the dollar bills in my pocket. A wonderful conversation ensued and then the next thing you know she is inviting me to a party that her friends were throwing. I was skeptical because I wasn’t in the partying mood, but I really wanted to get to know this fascinating woman that I had instant chemistry with. So, against my better judgement, I went to the party. Fast forward, we were seeing each other just about every day that week and it was the happiest I’ve been with a woman ever. We are having our issues at the moment, but she is truly special, and I am so thankful to have her in my life. She makes all the bad days just vanish instantly. I think it’s also interesting that her aunt likes to read my articles, and this was before we met.
Happy Thanksgiving, Sweetwater County!
Shaquille Davis is the sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at sdavis@rocketminer.com.