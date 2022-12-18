WASHINGTON D.C. -- Chad Banks, resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, walked through the White House in June, “tearing up with pride for our country, our history and all that the White House represents,” but he didn’t expect to be chosen as a volunteer to decorate it during Thanksgiving week last month.

“Decorating the White House was definitely an experience I'll never forget,” said Banks, who was a state legislator for House District 17. “Just being in the White House and being part of the tradition of the holidays there was amazing.”

