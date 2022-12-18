WASHINGTON D.C. -- Chad Banks, resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, walked through the White House in June, “tearing up with pride for our country, our history and all that the White House represents,” but he didn’t expect to be chosen as a volunteer to decorate it during Thanksgiving week last month.
“Decorating the White House was definitely an experience I'll never forget,” said Banks, who was a state legislator for House District 17. “Just being in the White House and being part of the tradition of the holidays there was amazing.”
According to Banks, he and the other volunteers from across the nation, worked from 7 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. They had to get tested for COVID-19, daily before being allowed in.
The first morning after the Covid test and as volunteers waited in line to go inside, Banks reported that he was “excited” to be there.
Banks said that the volunteers had already been decorating (mostly at an off-site location), Monday through Wednesday of Thanksgiving week while Banks and his co-volunteers joined the Friday after Thanksgiving.
“Each space in the White House had a team leader and each volunteer was assigned to a team,” Banks explained. “I was assigned to the East Colonnade, which is the main hallway most folks enter the White House through. The design leader for the East Colonnade had a vision of a birch forest in the winter. Birch trees were made using large cardboard tubes, much like people would see for concrete work, metal branches and real branches.”
Banks and the volunteers strung 5,000 white pom-poms onto fishing line along with 15,000 dime and quarter-size mirrors. Those were all hung onto fishing line and strung from the branches, as well to create a snow-like appearance. The project took them three days to complete.
“The finished project was stunning,” Banks shared. “When folks saw it for the first time at the reception, it was fun to hear the gasps, “Oohs!” and ‘Aaahs!’ It was truly magical when it was done.”
While Banks and the volunteers were there, they had the opportunity to visit most of the rooms in the White House.
“Very few spaces were off-limits as there was a team in each room or space decorating. We were able to visit with some of them, watch their progress and lend a hand as needed,” he said. “I think it's about the only time folks are allowed to stroll around as they wanted.”
The secret service was there throughout their time, as well.
He added, “Of course, certain spaces were closed. The secret service was clear to remind us not to open any doors that were closed or it would require a bunch of paperwork, they said half-joking.”
One of the rooms featured recipes each volunteer brought, as well as recipes from the First Family. They recipe cards were made into "garlands" that enveloped three trees and the mantle. Banks took a recipe card his mother had hand-written for her stuffing.
“It meant a lot to me to see my mom's recipe and her beautiful handwriting on a recipe card on a mantle in the White House!” he expressed.
Banks mentioned that many decorations are recycled or reused from year to year - nothing is thrown away. Decorators have access to huge warehouses where decorations from previous years exist.
“It was also interesting to me to see the quality of the materials they used,” he said. “Certainly, some things were clearly expensive - beautiful ribbons and all kinds of other things.”
Banks revealed that one team spent days re-painting plastic bells someone would pick up at a dollar store to make them look better and aged. They also used cups and planters to make them look like bells. The pom poms and mirrors they used were inexpensive craft supplies.
“Granted, it took a lot time, but many of the things used were fairly inexpensive supplies and materials,” he noted. “There are 77 trees in the White House this year!”
Banks and the groups of volunteers had to conclude on Sunday afternoon before the First Family returned.
“As we finished, the staff hurried to clean up our messes and return the rooms to their glory before the First Family returned.”
They were invited back on Monday for the first reception of the season. During their three days of volunteering, they did have a dress code but it was practical – no one wore dresses, suits and high heels since they were on ladders and such.
“However, for the reception holiday wear, we were encouraged to really dress up,” Banks said. “For this event, we entered the main foyer through the main/front door and once again as I stepped in, I had a hard time containing my emotions!”
Banks said that one of the armed forces bands played just inside the foyer.
“It took my breath away. The grandeur of the White House, the music, and everything else was simply stunning,” he recalled.
During the decorating phase, the floors were all covered with drop cloths and paper. Folding tables were everywhere for supplies and work, furniture stored, and the rugs were rolled up.
“The feel of the places during those three days was very different than during the reception when it was all put back together - much like our own homes when you drag out the Christmas decoration boxes and all that.
“Needless to say, it was a great experience. I've been watching the HGTV special on the White House Christmas for many, many years and I've always wanted to help decorate, but I never thought I'd have that chance.”
The volunteers had to pay their own way. he White House arranged a special rate at a nearby hotel, but they were responsible for travel and accommodations.
“I believe the decorations are all paid for with private funds and donations as well,” Banks said. “Over the course of the holiday season, they'll hold multiple receptions each day, welcoming over 50,000 into the house during that time.”
Banks said that the experience was very a-political.
“There was very little discussion of politics among volunteers I worked closely with,” Banks noted. “The decorations aren't political, but they’re meant to embrace everyone.”
The theme was “We The People.” Banks had noticed that one room's trees featured kid's artwork, another featuring books and one group of trees also featured tiny mirrors so people could see themselves in the reflections. Each state and territory were represented. One tree featured hand-crafted birds from each state. Another featured "ribbons" for each state and the year of their statehood.
“It was great to see folks from every state, all ages, races, and genders working together to make this happen.”