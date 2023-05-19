Anglers should expect reduced kokanee catch rates at Flaming Gorge
Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department

GREEN RIVER - Anglers fishing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir should expect reduced kokanee salmon catch rates in 2023 compared to previous years.

Fisheries managers from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources set a management objective to maintain a population estimate of 600,000 kokanee two years and younger.

