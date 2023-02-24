crowd

This year's Artists and Makers Market is set for Saturday, March 4, at Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., in downtown Rock Springs. 

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

As part of the celebration of the Arts in March, the third annual Artists and Makers Market will be held Saturday, March 4, with over 20 artists, makers and food crafters. Rock Springs Arts Month was established a few years ago, highlighting the importance of the fine and performing arts in our community.

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and the Community Fine Arts Center organized the first Artists and Makers Market in 2021 and this year the event will be bigger than ever.

