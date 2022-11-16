gail craft show

The annual Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Photo Courtesy of Allison Volcic

ROCK SPRINGS -- Local crafters, artists and bakers will showcase their talents at the Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair. This free event, which is held in memory of longtime Rock Springs resident Gail Hill, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

According to Allison Volcic, event organizer, this craft fair has been taking place for over 30 years and is a local favorite.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus