Red Desert Humane Society's auctioneer Melinda Bass entices supporters to bid on "The Best is Yet to Come" by Kate Spade during the Pawsablanca Fur Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Holiday Inn. It features a tote bag featuring Minnie Mouse with a Minnie Mouse watch, necklace and matching earrings.
Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft, left and Donovan Rawlings, right, of Rock Springs, enjoy meeting up with friends and supporting the Red Desert Humane Society during the Pawsablanca Fur Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Holiday Inn.
Red Desert Humane Society volunteers Janis Knadjian, left, and Leesa Kuhlmann, right, persuade supporters to chip in for a chance to win a pearl and diamond pendent or a 50/50 raffle during the 2022 Pawsablanca Fur Ball.
A dog themed cornhole set, which lights up for evening play, was one of the live auction items at this year's fur ball, hosted by the Red Desert Humane Society. By the end of the night, it sold for $500.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Local band, Wy5, provided the entertainment at the 2022 Pawsablanca Fur Ball event at Holiday Inn on Saturday, Oct. 22.
ROCK SPRINGS – Representatives from Red Desert Humane Society agree that adopting a pet can “be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
“Pawsablanca” was the theme for Red Desert Humane Society’s 2022 Fur Ball fundraiser at Holiday Inn on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Supporters were served beef and chicken kabobs, mini string beans, rice and chocolate mousse. Guests were encouraged to wear 1940s attire.
Saturday’s event also featured bids for silent auction items and raffle drawings such as a Black & Decker tool set and diamond with pearl pendant.
Local band Wy5 was the evening’s musical entertainment.
“It’s so much fun and I love seeing the community come together for a great cause,” said Heidi Hernandez, shelter manager. “It’s wonderful to see so many people come out to support the humane society.”
According to Hernandez, adoptions are low this year but “the animals are getting a lot of love in the humane society.”
Rock Springs resident Leighton Wessel said that he and his wife, Sarah, attend the fundraiser every year. They adopted a feral cat that had been camping in the Rock Springs municipal cemetery. They named the grey cat with emerald eyes Spooky.
“She didn’t know how to relate to humans, but after a year, she’s built a great relationship with them,” said Wessel. “Our home is the first home she’s ever had.”
He mentioned that Spooky owns part of the couch and enjoys long naps.
“This cat has taken over our hearts. She is such a beautiful cat,” he expressed as he looked at an image of Spooky on his phone. “She makes our house happier.”
Rock Springs councilman, Tim Savage, encourages locals to “adopt, don’t shop.”
“We need people to foster them,” said Savage. “The sooner the animals are out of the shelter, the sooner they can adjust to a new home.”
He added, “You don’t have to commit to the animal – just foster one for a weekend or a few days and see if it will be the right fit in your family.”
“There are some good animals out there.”
Savage also mentioned that if an individual is unable to foster, he or she can volunteer.
“We always need volunteers,” he pointed out.
The 2023 Purse and Jewelry Auction platinum table was scored by a group of bidders for the amount of $10,000. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.