ROCK SPRINGS -- The 15th annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser added a pop of color to the attire of those who participated on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The annual event raises money and awareness for Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.
The 5K event saw participants running/walking around town while volunteers threw colored powder onto anyone who wanted to add some color to the event t-shirt, which were white this year.
Jane Daniel is the founder of the KD Foundation and said that she was inspired to start the foundation after her daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 10.
Tina Egbert, secretary of the KD Foundation, said that she was happy to see so many people come out to support the foundation.
“It’s been a beautiful day and it’s the perfect day for the event. We are so blessed to have so many wonderful people involved in the community,” Egbert said. “We have had people of all ages come out to participate. We’ve had people bring their dogs and strollers; also, people have come out on their bikes and roller skates. We’re so thankful for this generous community that has come out to support the foundation.”
Egbert said that they had over 500 people register to participate in the event.
Following the color rush, Commerce Bank provided food for those in attendance to enjoy.
Kristen Brough and Ashlynn Giovale are two of the participants who participated in the color rush. This was their first year participating in the event.
Brough said that she decided to participate in the event because she knows someone with Type 1 diabetes.
“One of my contractor friends has a daughter who was diagnosed with diabetes. So, I’m participating because I wanted to support her,” Brough said.
This year’s event was also the first time Breanna Jackman has gotten to participate in the color rush.
“This has been on my to do list. I have always been busy on this weekend in years past. So, I was really excited that I was free this weekend and able to come out to support such a great cause,” Jackman said.
The 15th annual KD Foundation Color Rush was also the first time Melissa and Tarin Anderson got to participate in the event.
“This is a really neat fundraiser for the kids that are experiencing Type 1 diabetes. We don’t have it in our family but we still wanted to come out and support those kids,” Melissa said.
For Tammy Hartman, getting to participate in the color rush is very important to her.
“I’ve been helping with the KD Foundation since it started. The founders, Kaydin, Jane and Jimmy, are amazing people and they’re doing a great thing for our community,” Hartman said. “It’s always fun to come out, participate and get to see all of the people we haven’t seen since last year’s event.”
Near the conclusion of the event, Daniel and Egbert spoke to the participants about the impact of having the color rush.
“This is our 15th annual fundraiser. Without our community, we would not be here. I want to thank all of those who participated, donated and sponsored,” Egbert said.
Egbert also introduced Jaron Shereda during the event. Shereda has Type 1 diabetes and through the KD Foundation, received a scholarship for college.
“The scholarship that the KD Foundation has provided to me has helped to pay for my schooling,” Shereda said. “It’s helped me to keep pursuing my dream. Currently, I am going into musical theater at Western Wyoming Community College.”
Overall, Daniel said that she thinks that the event went well.
“We had a beautiful day to hold the event on. We had a great turn out,” Daniel said. “I couldn’t be happier.