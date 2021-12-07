ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host the annual Living Windows at several Downtown businesses on December 11th. Local participating organizations will be posted at these businesses performing readings, creating tableaus, dancing, playing the pianos, and just overall spreading holiday joy throughout the day!
-Sweetwater Spanish Club at The New Studio Photography & Framing (11 AM – 2 PM, 420 S Main St)
-The Rock Academy at Muttley Crue (11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 418 Broadway St.)
-White Mountain Skating Academy at A Touch of Class Floral (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.,421 Broadway St.)
-Piano Fundamentals inside Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.,507 Broadway St.)
The community is encouraged to come out to support these organizations and businesses, as well as surrounding ones. It will be a great time to grab a local bite to eat and get some holiday shopping done while downtown.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com