cindy and greg

Rock Springs residents Greg and Cindy Bailey are this year's Grand Marshalls for the upcoming Christmas Lighted Parade. 

 Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bailey

ROCK SPRINGS – Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce C.E.O, recently announced this year’s Grand Marshalls for the annual Christmas lighted parade.

According to Lee, in a video announcement on social media, the Grand Marshalls are Greg and Cindy Bailey, owners and operators of McDonald’s in Rock Springs and Green River.

