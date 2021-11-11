Annual University of Wyoming transfer report reveals decrease in Western transfers By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Nov 11, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The annual University of Wyoming transfer report was presented by Dr. Cliff Wittstruck at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11. Rocket Miner Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual University of Wyoming transfer report was presented by Dr. Cliff Wittstruck at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11.For the fall 2020 semester, Western Wyoming Community College transfer students had an average 3.06 GPA from a total of 59 students.That was compared to the average of state of Wyoming transfers, which came in at 2.98 as an average GPA from a total of 622 students.For undergrad students starting out at the university, the average GPA came in at 3.07 from a total of 9,140 students.The out-of-state transfer students had an average GPA of 2.86 from a total of 313 students.“I think we are doing some amazing work,” Wittstruck said. “We are really preparing our students to be successful when they move on to that next step.”For the spring 2021 semester, students transferring to the university from Western had an average GPA of 3.09.This was compared to the state of Wyoming and out-of-state transfers which had a total average GPA of 2.98 when combined from a total of 252 students.These averages were calculated from the first semester’s GPA while attending the university.However, Wittstruck also said that the number of Western students that have transferred to UW has been decreasing since the fall of 2016.In the fall of 2016, Western had 3,460 total transfer students at the university. There were 3,390 total in the fall of 2017 and as of the fall of 2020, there were 2,789 total transfer students.“That’s a 20% drop in five years,” Wittstruck said.Western had the fourth most transfers at the university for the 2020-2021 school year from the seven total community colleges in Wyoming that were compared. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Cliff Wittstruck Gpa Education University Western Wyoming Community College Board Report Transfer University Of Wyoming Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now American Legion Post 24 to host benefit dinner for baby in need Tiger Tradition: Uncle and nephew share bond with state championship appearances Family and Football: The Christensens special connect brings them to another state title game Go Tigers: Rock Springs to face Sheridan in 4A Championship Rock Springs coaches anticipate state title game Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.