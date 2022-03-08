...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County including Rock Springs and Green
River.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult in rural areas, including
along Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Progress Flag, which is also known as the Pride Flag, hung at local retailer Escape Day Spa and Boutique during National Pride Month last June.
ROCK SPRINGS – A bill that would have kept high school and college transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports died for the 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature after failing to meet a deadline yesterday.
Last week, Senate File 51 passed through the Wyoming Senate with a 24 to 5 vote.
Representative Chad Banks is glad the bill died.
“I'm not sure if Senator Schuler will bring it back, but certainly someone will,” said Banks. “I'm sure it's a battle that will be had every year, sadly.
“Bills like that have huge unintended consequences.”
He added, “Not only do they target trans athletes but it sends a message to all trans kids, and adults, that we don't want you here (and the broader LGBTQ+ community).”
He pointed out that transgender kids have an alarming suicide rate and a bill such as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” can contribute to that.
Banks explained that there is a fear of a "boy in a dress" trying to get to the top of the sports rankings and taking that from girls.
“That's not reality,” he expressed. “Additionally, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has had a policy in place for eight years that has been working.
“We (Wyoming) have the gold standard for trans athletes and it's working. This is a bill looking to fix a problem that doesn't exist.”
He mentioned that diversifying our economy has been discussed several times along with ideas on how to “keep our kids in Wyoming.”
“Bills like this do the opposite and then we wonder why we're losing our young kids.”
Meanwhile, at University of Wyoming Rock Springs native Hanna Crockett is relieved that the bill died. Her friends are celebrating as well.
“I’m glad we don't have to worry about it for now and I sincerely hope it doesn’t get reintroduced in the next legislative session,” said Crockett. “But if does, we’ll be there too!”
House Bill 51, sponsored by Banks also died. This bill would have prohibited the release of mugshots unless the individuals are convicted.
“We ran out of time on the mugshots,” Banks shared.
Banks has been communicating with Sherriff John Grossnickle to see if Sweetwater County will stop sharing mugshots.
“They are allowed to do that,” Banks said. “The feedback was almost all positive so I think there's some desire there.
“We're one of the only communities that shares them like we do.”