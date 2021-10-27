...Strong West Wind Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph will be common with gusts 45 to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 will be impacted as well as
other roadways. Sudden and strong wind gusts could result in
control issues for lightweight and high profile vehicles. North
south highways will have strong crosswind gusts.
Several hundred people took part in a rally outside of the Capitol on Tuesday as Wyoming's Legislature opened its special session on the coronavirus vaccine mandate. The rally was held to oppose the vaccine mandate for federal employees, health care workers and some private sector employees proposed by the administration of President Joe Biden.
CHEYENNE – An anti-vaccine protest broke out at the Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne on Tuesday.
State lawmakers are currently meeting in a special session for three days to discuss and challenge President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal government employees, health care workers and some private sector employees.
According to Chad Banks, democratic representative of District 17, the scene at the capitol building was “crazy” and that armed guards were standing at the door and some surrounding roads were closed.
“The lockdown was rumored to be in the governor’s office, but we heard nothing from others and their concern,” Banks explained. “The protest was interesting for me as a freshman legislator since it was new and something I had not experienced before.”
Banks continued to describe the steps taken during yesterday's protest.
"Because of the unexpected protest and the sensitivity and controversy of the topics, there was also a larger presence of law enforcement than we usually saw. Law enforcement was staged outside the doors, to the various chambers in the hallways and outside the meeting room doors," he described.
"That said, all of those in attendance on both sides of the issues were ultimately very respectful and cognizant of the protocol for discussions and committee meetings and in the galleries of both chambers.”
Banks said the protest at the capitol didn’t make him feel any different about serving.
“It reinforced me the voice of the people and importance of the work that's done at the capitol,” he said.
No Special Rules
Earlier in the day, state representatives voted against proposed special rules. The senate also voted against the special rules later on.
Clark Stith, republican representative of District 48, was one of the 37 House members to vote against the proposed special rules and said that the regular rules is a slower process.
“It allows for more public input,” said Stith. “That is particularly important because the proposed bills would be a significant regulatory burden on businesses, both large and small.”