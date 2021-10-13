Areas of Sweetwater County received nearly six inches of snow on Tuesday By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Areas of Sweetwater County received nearly six inches of snow during Tuesday’s snow storm. Snowfall began around noon on Tuesday and lasted throughout the night.According to forecaster Ralph Estell at the National Weather Service in Riverton, Green River and Rock Springs received between four and six inches of snow. While snowfall is expected to continue through Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, Estell said the skies should be clearing out in time for a sunny and slightly warmer weekend. By Sunday, temperatures should be at a high of 57 degrees. The northwest corner of the state will still see some more snow accumulation, Estell said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Meteorology Accumulation Sweetwater County Ralph Estell National Weather Service Temperature Northwest Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Arrest Report: Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8 Vaccine incentive up for approval from SCSD No. 1 board Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.