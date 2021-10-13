Snow
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Areas of Sweetwater County received nearly six inches of snow during Tuesday’s snow storm. 

Snowfall began around noon on Tuesday and lasted throughout the night.

According to forecaster Ralph Estell at the National Weather Service in Riverton, Green River and Rock Springs received between four and six inches of snow. 

While snowfall is expected to continue through Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, Estell said the skies should be clearing out in time for a sunny and slightly warmer weekend. 

By Sunday, temperatures should be at a high of 57 degrees. 

The northwest corner of the state will still see some more snow accumulation, Estell said. 

