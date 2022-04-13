GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School speech and debate team “are changing the world one round at a time,” according to head coach Dan Parson.
During the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting on Tuesday night, Parson recognized eight students as finalists for the National Speech and Debate Association tournament.
“All I can say is wow! What a comeback Green River speech and debate was able to make. They volunteered to spend weekend after weekend in public speaking," said Parson, noting that the accomplishment is not an easy task for teenagers.
“They talk about things that matter, things some people may think are mundane but they’re going to jazz it up and they’re going to educate.
“They earned the chance to represent Green River High School and our community in Louisville, Kentucky, this year."
The students are scheduled to compete in the Bluegrass State this upcoming summer, June 12-17.
“Proud is not a strong enough word of how I feel about these kids. I am inspired by them," Pason said, noting that the students finished in the top 1 to 2 percent.
The following students are the finalists for the NSDA National Tournament:
Carter Tuttle (congress)
Mason Tolleson (drama)
Douglas Leffers (big question)
Abby Smith (oratory)
Abby Mattson (storytelling)
Mia Worrell (Poetry)
Lauryl Kurth (humor)
Faith Duncan (extemporaneous speaking)
Chris Andrews is a 2010 Green River High School graduate. He currently resides in Washington D.C. He has been a volunteer coach for the GRHS Speech and Debate for the NSDA National Tournament for more than a decade.
“I have watched numerous students grow in knowledge, skill, civic-mindedness, and self-confidence through participation in speech and debate,” Andrews expressed. “Participation in speech and debate can be exceptionally valuable in the long run, as students are challenged to learn and grow in ways that are difficult to replicate in other sports and activities or in the classroom.”
He added, “Students at the Green River High School are fortunate to have the opportunity to be part of a team with a rich legacy of success in such a valuable activity. I believe that was true for me years ago, and it is true today.”
Andrews pointed out that without community involvement, competitive speech would be “impossible.”
“My personal philosophy is that, like sports, speech and debate is in some ways an extension of the community and the work students put into it reflects the best of themselves, their school, and their hometown as they spend a long season traveling across the state and the region to compete and get to know their peers through competition.”
According to Andrews, the NSDA National Tournament is the most prestigious forum for such competitions.
“It is a great honor for a student to earn his or her spot,” he shared. “This year's tournament in Louisville, Kentucky has special significance because it is the first in-person NSDA National Tournament since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He added that the costs of travel and lodging in Louisville are considerable for the students.
“The coaching staff and booster club are organizing several fundraising events that will help the team engage with the community, increase visibility and help the students make the most of the opportunity they have earned through their hard work this season,” he explained.
One of those efforts is a GoFundMe fundraiser through which anyone can make a charitable donation toward the team's expenses at the tournament. Their goal is to reach $5000. So far, $2500 has been raised.
“Such generosity is a strong positive reflection of the spirit of charity in Sweetwater County and the team is deeply grateful for any contributions toward the effort to help these students succeed.”
Anyone who would like to donate may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-grhs-speech-debate-succeed-at-nationals