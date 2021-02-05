Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Deborah Vaughn, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 for alleged domestic assault, first offense; and planting, cultivating, or processing marijuana, peyote, or opium poppy.

Jonathan Edward Vaughn, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 for alleged domestic assault, first offense; and planting, cultivating, or processing marijuana, peyote, or opium poppy.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Stan David Bluemel, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged indecent or immoral dress or exposure.

Heather Lee Fletcher

Heather Lee Fletcher

Heather Lee Fletcher, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 for alleged on a probation/parole violation warrant. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current.

