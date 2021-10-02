arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There were four arrests in Sweetwater County from Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2.

HEWITT, JOSHUA SCOTT

arrest1

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8744, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace - Verbal - 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8744, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8744, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court

FARINA, SARA CHRISTINE

arrest2

Age: 48

Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer - Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
 

HARLESS, CARRIE 

arrest3

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8742, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

JOHNSON, TERRY J

arrest4

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse - Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Mental Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8740, SURETY OR CASH, $200000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

