Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 2, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There were four arrests in Sweetwater County from Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2.

HEWITT, JOSHUA SCOTT 
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Drunk in Public - 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8744, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court
Riot and Breach of Peace - Verbal - 1st Offense, 2 counts
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8744, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court
Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8744, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court

FARINA, SARA CHRISTINE 
Age: 48
Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Interference with Peace Officer - Interferes or Resists Arrest
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT 

HARLESS, CARRIE 
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked - 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8742, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

JOHNSON, TERRY J 
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-10-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Child Abuse - Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Mental Injury
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8740, SURETY OR CASH, $200000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT