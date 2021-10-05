Arrest Report: Monday, Oct. 4, through Tuesday, Oct. 5 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATE COUNTY – There were four new arrests in Sweetwater County from Monday, Oct. 4, through Tuesday, Oct. 5. FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETHAge: 29Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-05Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Unlawful Possession - Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ OffenseStatus: , Bond: #8751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEYAge: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-05Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked - 3rd+ OffenseStatus: , Bond: #8752, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal CourtFailure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) - 2nd+ OffenseStatus: , Bond: #8752, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court WINN, KYLE ELIZABETHAge: 42Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-04Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:DWUI - Incapable of Safely Driving - Controlled Substance - 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTInterference with Peace Officer - Interferes or Resists ArrestStatus: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTUnlawful Possession - Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUISAge: 43Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: SENTENCEDBooking Date: 2021-10-04Scheduled Release: 2021-11-01Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:DWUI - Alcohol of 0.08% or More - 3rd Offense Within 10 YearsStatus: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.