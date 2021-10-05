Arrest Report

SWEETWATE COUNTY – There were four new arrests in Sweetwater County from Monday, Oct. 4, through Tuesday, Oct. 5.

1

FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession - Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
2

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY

Age: 30 

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8752, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) - 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8752, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court
3

WINN, KYLE ELIZABETH

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - Incapable of Safely Driving - Controlled Substance - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer - Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession - Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
4

CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-10-04

Scheduled Release: 2021-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI - Alcohol of 0.08% or More - 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

