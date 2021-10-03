Arrest Report: Saturday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 3 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 3, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There were three arrests in Sweetwater County from Saturday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 3. MORGAN, DALLAS DOMENICOAge: 26Address: GREEN RIVER, WYBooking Type:Booking Date: 2021-10-02 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:Warrant ArrestStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8747, CASH, $280, Court: RS Municipal Court GARRISON, SCOTT PETERAge: 58Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-02Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:DWUI - Incapable Safe Drive - Alcohol - 2nd+ OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8746, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court BROUGH, JOSHUA OWENAge: 43Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-02Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Domestic Battery - 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 As You See It: Why is it difficult to find employees? Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.