Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There were three arrests in Sweetwater County from Saturday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 3.

1

MORGAN, DALLAS DOMENICO

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2021-10-02 

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8747, CASH, $280, Court: RS Municipal Court
2

GARRISON, SCOTT PETER

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - Incapable Safe Drive - Alcohol - 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8746, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
3

BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

