Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two new arrests in Sweetwater County on Saturday, Oct. 9.

BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Warrant Arrest
Status: , Bond: #8774, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

GLADUE, HAROLD CHARLES
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Defrauding an Innkeeper - < $1000, 6 counts (WRNT)
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8773, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT