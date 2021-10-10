Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two new arrests in Sweetwater County on Saturday, Oct. 9.

1

BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #8774, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
2

GLADUE, HAROLD CHARLES

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Defrauding an Innkeeper - < $1000, 6 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8773, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

