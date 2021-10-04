Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two arrests in Sweetwater County from Sunday, Oct. 3, through Monday, Oct. 4.

OPP, SHIRLEY ANN

Age: 57

Address: MANILA, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-03 

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI - Alcohol of 0.08% or More - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic - Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PALATO, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age: 32

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8748, CASH, $1621, Court: OTHER

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus