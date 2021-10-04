Arrest Report: Sunday, Oct. 3, through Monday, Oct. 4 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two arrests in Sweetwater County from Sunday, Oct. 3, through Monday, Oct. 4.OPP, SHIRLEY ANNAge: 57Address: MANILA, UTBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-03 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:DWUI - Alcohol of 0.08% or More - 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTReckless DrivingStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTExceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) HwyStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTDriving on Roadway Laned for Traffic - Maintain Single LaneStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTPALATO, JONATHAN MICHAELAge: 32Address: RAWLINS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-03Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)Status: PENDING, Bond: #8748, CASH, $1621, Court: OTHER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.