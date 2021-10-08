Arrest Report: Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two new arrests in Sweetwater County on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8. LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTINAge: 25Address: GREEN RIVER, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-08Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:DWUI - 0.08% or More - 1st OffenseStatus: , Bond: #8767, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court BAKER, LUCAS CHARLESAge: 38Address: BROKEN ARROW, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-07Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Criminal Trespass - Personal Communication - 2nd+ Offense Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booking Arrest Criminal Law Law Sweetwater County Date Lucas Charles Cash Rs Municipal Court Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.