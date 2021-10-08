Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two new arrests in Sweetwater County on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8.

1

LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - 0.08% or More - 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8767, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
2

BAKER, LUCAS CHARLES

Age: 38

Address: BROKEN ARROW, OK 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass - Personal Communication - 2nd+ Offense

