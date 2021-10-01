Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There was one arrest in Sweetwater County from Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1.

LONG, BO ANN

Arrest 1

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery - Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

