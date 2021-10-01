Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – There was one arrest in Sweetwater County from Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1.LONG, BO ANN Age: 32Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-09-30Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery - Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)Status: PENDING, Bond: #8738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booking Sweetwater County Law Post Commerce Delivery Ann Charge Agency Arrest Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Coach Rosette: The new man in charge of Tigers basketball Vikings defeat Bucs to win the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.