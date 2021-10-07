Arrest Report: Wednesday, October 6 By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were three new arrests in Sweetwater County on Wednesday, Oct. 6. WITHROW, COLE JOSEPH WAYNEAge: 23Address: RIVERTON, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-06Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:Littering (WRNT FTA)Status: PENDING, Bond: #8765, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court LIBERTY, JAY FRANKLINAge: 18Address: GREEN RIVER, WYBooking Type: SENTENCEDBooking Date: 2021-10-06Scheduled Release: 2021-11-05Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:Remand to CustodyStatus: SENTENCED, Bond: #8764, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court GAMBLE, RICHARD SCOTTAge: 41Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WYBooking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2021-10-06Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:Warrant ArrestStatus: , Bond: #8763, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sweetwater County Arrest Booking Criminal Law Law Bond Date Agency Joseph Wayne Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 As You See It: Why is it difficult to find employees? Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.