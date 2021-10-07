Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were three new arrests in Sweetwater County on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

1

WITHROW, COLE JOSEPH WAYNE

Age: 23

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Littering (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8765, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
2

LIBERTY, JAY FRANKLIN

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-10-06

Scheduled Release: 2021-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8764, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
3

GAMBLE, RICHARD SCOTT

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-10-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #8763, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

