Amber's Art

A public reception for the new exhibit “Celebrate Joy” will be held Saturday, June 3 at White Mountain Library at 2 to 4 pm. “They took care of it” is a colored pencil work by Sweetwater County artist, Amber Marie Hunt, which will be included in the display.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- A new exhibition in June at the White Mountain Library is the first of its kind in Rock Springs, featuring artwork by LGBQTIA+ people and their allies celebrating Pride Month. A call for art in April was released encouraging artist to participate recognition of Pride Month. Anyone 18 years and older who identify as queer and/or a LGBTQIA+ supporter entered artwork with the theme of celebrating joy with rainbow art.

“I am really hoping that people understand how open this exhibition is. We just want to show the beautiful things that are from queer people and their supporters”, says exhibition coordinator and curator, Amber Marie Hunt. “That there is so much commonality between all sorts of people across a wide range of backgrounds, that connections can be made no matter who you are when you see it.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus