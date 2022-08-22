GREEN RIVER -- The 17th Annual Art on the Green was held Aug. 19 and 20, 2022. The event was well received by the community. Forty-Five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more. The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.
Artists’ Choice:
(Professional 2D)
1st place - Jill Hartley
2nd place: Tyrell Jasperson
3rd place: Michael Parker
Semi-Professional 2D:
1st place - Mary Parker
2nd place - Ben Nathan
3rd place - Bryce Castillon
Professional 3D:
1st place - Jeff Rudolph
2nd place - Mont Crosland
3rd place - Mary Shaw
Non-Professional 3D:
1st place - Wayne Kertz
2nd place - Aiden Shultz
Mayor’s Choice Awards:
Mia Rosas
Bryce Castillon
Andrew Kneeland
People’s Choice:
2D - Jamie Green
3D - Mary Shaw
Judges’ Choice Results
High School 2D:
1st place - Tyler Castillon
2nd place - Natalie Parker
High School 3D:
1st place - Maya Wiekhorst
2nd place - Mia Rosas
Amateur 2D:
1st place - Brooke Andreasen
2nd place - Mariah McDowell
Semi-Professional 2D:
1st place - Ben Nathan
2nd place - Amanda Romero
3rd place - Bryce Castillon
Non-Professional 3D:
1st place - Aiden Schultz
2nd place - Wayne Kertz
Professional 2D:
1st place - Michael Parker
2nd place - Jill Hartley
3rd place - Scott Blume
Professional 3D:
1st place - Mary Shaw
2nd place - Mont Crosland
3rd place - Jeff Rudolph
Rudy Gunter Memorial Award:
Chad Spalding
Other associated events included the 7th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with nine competitors painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only five minutes to prepare. After the five minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The judges’ choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Andrew Kneeland.