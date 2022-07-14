ROCK SPRINGS – Located in the pedestrian underpass between North Front and South Main Streets, locals and visitors can get a taste of local art.
A ribbon cutting, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, took place on Wednesday, July 13, at Art Underground in downtown Rock Springs.
The threat of rain didn’t stop the community from celebrating the installation of 27 new paintings by artists of all ages.
J.T. Larson, business agent for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce was in attendance. He is currently running for House District 17 in the 2022 election.
“It’s a great enhancement to our historic downtown,” said Larson. “Art is undeniably a great addition to our community.
“I commend the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency for putting this together.”
Green River artist Paige Knavel cut the ribbon. Her piece, “Reflections” is part of the collection of paintings at Art Underground.
“I decided to paint the city skyline since I’ve always wanted to go to Boston,” Knavel explained. “It’s also a reflection of what has happened in my life so far.
“I’ve been painting my whole life. It keeps me going.”
Some people may not recognize a musical celebrity in “Favuism Portrait.”
“I like using really funky, bright colors,” Rock Springs artist Elisa Sparks said. “I used an image of Selena Gomez. She was really easy to draw.”
Favuism, Sparks explained, is a style of painting that was quite popular in France over 100 years ago. Artists used pure, brilliant color straight from the paint tubes to make the image “pop” on the canvas.
Bright red, black and white covered Sean Smith’s canvas as he used pinstripes as the final touches.
“I do pinstriping on cars and panels,” Smith, a Rock Springs artist, said. “I love doing it as a hobby.”
According to Rock Springs artist Emma Roark, the beauty of Wyoming inspired her to paint her piece for the Art Underground.
“I painted this because we’re surrounded by gorgeous mountains and we have beautiful sunsets in this state,” Roark expressed. “It’s everything I love in one painting.”
Rock Springs resident Jason Lee and his son River teamed up to do a “paint pour.” According to Lee, the secret ingredients to paint pour are glue, water, acrylic paint and floetro.
Sweetwater County artist Ivie Schaechterle’s painting, “Throwbacks” is a retro glimpse of the 1950’s. She was inspired by local restaurants such as Broadway Burger Station and Chill Grill.
“I wanted to do colorful and happy,” Schaechterle said. “I’ve been painting since I was little. I enjoy painting weird, wacky and colorful.”
Rebekah Brewer, a self-taught, 18-year-old Sweetwater County artist painted how she sees Wyoming.
In a campsite setting, jackalopes curiously surround the area. Similar to Big Foot, many people still dispute their existence.
“We had a terrific response from our community,” said Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager. “The canvases went quickly and we had a waiting list. The completed pieces are amazing and a great addition to the pedestrian underpass.”
“This project has really transformed that area into a major asset for our community.”