 ROCK SPRINGS -- The Community Fine Arts Center and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services are holding ArtCamp again with many creative ideas and projects. 5th through 8th grade students will complete nearly a dozen projects including drawing in different medium, collage, watercolor and pastel painting, and sculptural projects. Students will receive a sketch book and learn to draw from the world around them.

Registration for ArtCamp takes place at the Sweetwater BOCES office on the Western Wyoming Community college office or online at https://sweetwaterboces.com/.

A class fee helps cover the supplies needed. Students who qualified for the free lunch program through the school district can receive a scholarship.

For four days participants are emerged in creative art activities. Only one session is being offered this year – July 18 -21. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and students need to bring a sack lunch and water bottle each day.

School District No. 1 art instructor Nathan Wonnacott and art instructor Chrissy Pruett will lead the students through activities to help them discover creative ways to express themselves through visual art. Lessons with the projects about art history, famous artists and culture bring inspiration to the students.

For more information, contact Sweetwater BOCES office or visit the CFAC, 400 C Street, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

