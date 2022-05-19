...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
From an ArtCamp a few years ago, instructor Shari Kumer teaches the students how to critique their artwork. This year’s camp will be held July 18-21 and open for 5th -8th students. Register through Sweetwater BOCES.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Community Fine Arts Center and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services are holding ArtCamp again with many creative ideas and projects. 5th through 8th grade students will complete nearly a dozen projects including drawing in different medium, collage, watercolor and pastel painting, and sculptural projects. Students will receive a sketch book and learn to draw from the world around them.
Registration for ArtCamp takes place at the Sweetwater BOCES office on the Western Wyoming Community college office or online at https://sweetwaterboces.com/.
A class fee helps cover the supplies needed. Students who qualified for the free lunch program through the school district can receive a scholarship.
For four days participants are emerged in creative art activities. Only one session is being offered this year – July 18 -21. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and students need to bring a sack lunch and water bottle each day.
School District No. 1 art instructor Nathan Wonnacott and art instructor Chrissy Pruett will lead the students through activities to help them discover creative ways to express themselves through visual art. Lessons with the projects about art history, famous artists and culture bring inspiration to the students.
For more information, contact Sweetwater BOCES office or visit the CFAC, 400 C Street, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.
