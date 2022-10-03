Image one

The photo above is titled "Turner Tie Barn, Northern Wyoming" and was taken by Michael McClure in 2004.

 Photo courtesy of Wyoming State Museum

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting the traveling exhibition, “Artifact- A Cultural Heritage,” until Aug. 15, 2023, in the Natural History Museum. The exhibition, from the Wyoming State Museum, features the photographic works of Mike McClure alongside letters, poems and other writings from across Wyoming.

McClure came to Wyoming with his mother in 1948. He planned to pursue medicine in Lander, Wyoming, but soon found his love of Wyoming landscapes.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus